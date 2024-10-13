Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 1-8, 2024

Oct. 1
23300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
8400 block 215th Street Southwest: A garage door was left open overnight, and items were stolen inside.
50 block Pine Street: A man reported a vehicle prowl.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into in past five days, and one item was stolen. No suspect information.
22500 block Highway 99: A man committed a hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole ice cream from a grocery store.
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was parked on the public right of way for more than 72 hours.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was book for third-degree theft.
Oct. 2
23200 block La Pierre Drive: Edmonds police assisted another agency in translating for a DUI arrest.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a local business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was contacted for theft from a local business. He received a trespassing notice as requested by the business.
23000 block Highway 99: An unknown person damaged a window of a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man received a trespassing warning from a local business for behavior consistent with shoplifting.
8900 block 210th Street Southwest: A woman had money stolen out of her investment account. Minimal suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and left behind a bag after management confronted him.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for criminal trespass from a grocery store.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was tricked into giving money in exchange for fake gold.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from Winco for disruptive behavior.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a grocery store.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A tool was reported missing from a tool room.
8200 block Talbot Road: A woman had concerns about a neighbor who is violating a protection order. No probable cause established at this time.
7800 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman and a man were being harassed by their son.
18200 block Sunset Way: A business reported wire fraud.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store for concealing merchandise while still shopping.
22700 block Highway 99: A woman reported identity theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifted at a local business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man fled from a store with unpaid merchandise.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject received a trespassing notice for suspected narcotics use in a business’s bathroom.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: An unoccupied home was burglarized. No suspect information.
Oct. 3
21600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor warrants.
7300 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for harassment.
22900 block Highway 99: Charges were referred for retail theft.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: An unrecognized bike was found by staff and was reported to the police department.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was concealing merchandise and ran from a grocery store after paying for two items. No probable cause could be established for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man made threats against a business.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported a lost passport.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument with no assault.
Oct. 4
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
23900 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman, stole her phone and fled the scene.
10600 block 235th Place Southwest: A verbal argument between family members was reported.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of DUI, and no arrest was made.
19600 block 88th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl with items stolen was reported. No suspect information.
23600 block 84th Avenue West: A property owner gave police authorization to trespass individuals from a vacant property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempting to steal from a business.
9900 block 225th Place Southwest: A woman was defrauded by an unknown suspect.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage locker was broken into at a storage facility and property was stolen.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft reported at a business. No suspects information.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A stolen vehicle was recovered and was unoccupied.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
Oct. 5
22500 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple storage units were burglarized. No suspects identified.
23200 block Highway 99: A car dealership was possibly issuing a fraudulent temporary license plates.
23800 block Highway 99: A license plate reader notified police about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle fled and was not located.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was reported. No suspect information.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for burglary and theft.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman left the parking lot after an argument with her boyfriend. The woman was provided transportation to a safe location.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a Department of Corrections warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Four juveniles dined and dashed. They were not located.
Oct. 6
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed away.
21900 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested after being trespassed from a local restaurant and returned to the restaurant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked at Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.
7900 block 196th Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight and property was stolen.
8100 block 240th Street West: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business.
8200 block Talbot Road: Informational report was taken for a no-contact order inquiry.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a vacant business property.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from business. He was not located.
22200 block 98th Avenue West: Police investigated threats made over text.
17100 block 69th Place West: An argument between a husband and wife was reported. The husband was gone upon police arrival.
Oct. 7
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was committed at comic book store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole food from grocery store. The suspect fled and was not located.
22800 block 102nd Place West: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business.
700 block Aloha Street: Suspicious items were found on a property.
50 block Pine Street: A rear license plate was stolen from a Jeep Cherokee.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.
Oct. 8
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man burglarized a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for theft from a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman reported sexual assault.
18000 block 73rd Avenue West: A woman reported a bullet found lodged in a patio deck.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a suspicious email.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local business. The subject was cited and released.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from grocery store and refused to stop when told that she was detained.
22100 block Highway 99: A man stole tools from a department store.
23500 block Highway 99: A woman reported her front and rear license plates did not match on her vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local business.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: An adult son at his mother. The adult daughter was scared and thought it was physical.
14500 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
21100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for carrying a firearm without a permit. The weapon was prohibited in certain places.
