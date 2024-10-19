Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2024

Oct. 9

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from a grocery store.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A man reported subjects setting up camp on the backyard of his property.

600 block Bell Street: Suspicious circumstances were reported regarding a previously shared vehicle involved in an ongoing divorce.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A victim believed a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. R&R towing took possession of the vehicle and towed it per property owner’s request.

8700 block Bowdoin Way: A man unlawfully entered a private garage and attempted to steal items. He was not found by the police.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

Oct. 10

1100 block 4th Avenue South: A woman reported an ongoing issue with a stalking subject she does not know.

8300 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was parked on the public right-of-way for more than 72 hours.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A man turned in unused ammunition to be destroyed.

23600 block Highway 99: A male juvenile stole items from a local business. He was arrested and released to his guardian.

70 block West Main Street: A woman lost her phone and wallet combo, which contained personal ID and bank cards. Fraudulent transactions were discovered in a bank statement.

18200 block Homeview Drive: A woman received a threatening email. No suspect information at this time.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant.

66th Avenue West/210th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an arrest.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man broke a window by throwing an object.

Oct. 11

1100 block C Avenue: A suspicious person in a vehicle was looking inside mailboxes in a local neighborhood. No subject information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft from grocery store.

20800 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman received numerous unwanted messages from an unknown man online.

900 block Main Street: A man was bitten by a dog.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported cyberstalking while waiting at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. No suspect information at this time.

2200 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported burglary of storage units.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man and a woman were engaged in a parking lot disturbance.

24200 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and reckless endangerment.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A civil dispute between a landlord and a tenant was reported.

Oct. 12

700 block Bell Street: A man threatened another man.

6th Avenue North/Bell Street: A vehicle was parked during no parking hours.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An order violation was reported. It was determined there was no violation, and it was a parenting plan dispute.

200 block 6th Avenue North: A woman reported a lost wallet.

20400 block 81st Avenue West: A man reported theft from a mailbox.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on multiple warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A mechanic was confused about the truck he was supposed to work on and removed the tires from a different truck.

10000 block Edmonds Way: An argument between partners led to an arrest for threats to kill.

8900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man made suicidal threats.

Oct. 13

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was entered as evidence.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

20100 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after he was panhandling.

600 block 6th Avenue South: Police investigated a threat made to a resident.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

Oct. 14

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Two men accessed the stock room of a grocery store and stole merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft at a grocery store.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole and damaged a sign. He also used racial slurs directed at the sign owner.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A man threatened a customer over the phone. A report was completed for documentation purposes.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

18400 block 92nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to county jail.

Oct. 15

19300 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a third-degree theft warrant.

200 block 88th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled with nothing stolen. No suspect information.

2100 block 90th Avenue West: A woman had her vehicle broken into. No suspects or leads.

9500 block 217th Street Southwest: A man had his vehicle stolen. No suspects or leads.

Sunset Avenue North/Caspers Street: Property was found. The owner was identified, and the items placed into evidence for pickup.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of a suspicious circumstance, during which a man asked about an employee.

1200 block Coronado Place: A man had his vehicle broken into. No suspects or leads.

7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into with nothing taken.

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of harassment by a family member.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business, and he was not located.

1200 block Coronado Place: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and damaged the vehicle’s window.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in a passport. The passport owner was contacted and notified.

200 block 5th Avenue: Property was found outside of Edmonds Police Department.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic argument. There were no signs of domestic assault.

21600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic violations.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant.