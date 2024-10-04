Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Sept. 25
100 block 3rd Avenue South: A bank’s digital information and client list was compromised by an unknown suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and was arrested and booked for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from Winco.
24100 block 89th Place West: Charges were referred to prosecutor for three counts of hit-and-run.
Sept. 26
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business.
600 block Hemlock Way: A woman was defrauded by a phone user claiming to be from the police department.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.
23800 block 86th Avenue West: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported.
23800 block Highway 99: A custody of a dog was relinquished because the owner was unable to care for it.
8500 block Main Street: A man’s identity information was stolen and an unknown subject attempted to steal cash from the man.
23800 block 74th Avenue West: A woman vandalized a parked vehicle over a parking dispute.
8400 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between a mother and her son was reported.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was suspected of assault with sexual motivation.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was referred to charges for assault due to special circumstances.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man assaulted a woman.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after trespassing from a grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested and cited for theft from a grocery store.
Sept. 27
1100 block North 205th Street: A man was taken into custody on his warrants and was transported to county jail.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft.
18400 block 73rd Avenue West: An argument was reported between an adult son and his mother.
500 block Edmonds Way: A man found money and turned it into the police.
200 5th Avenue North: Edmonds police assisted Marysville police with a search warrant service for DNA swabs.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant.
23200 block Highway 99: A woman received a scam phone call where the person acquired identity information. No suspect information.
24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted at a retail store and exited out of the emergency exit. The suspect was not located.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man shoved a teenager during a football game.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business. She was not located.
Sept. 28
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business center.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman threw a box at a man.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic dispute between two adults was reported. No assault occurred.
600 block Bell Street: A male driver was arrested for DUI after a collision with a parked car.
24000 block Highway 99: Four motorbikes eluded a traffic stop.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman caused damage to vehicles.
Sept. 29
400 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for DUI.
212th Street Southwest / Highway 99: An ambulance was involved in a hit-and-run.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency during a DUI investigation.
7000 block 182nd Place Southwest: A man arrested for DUI collision.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole meat products from a store, fled on foot and was not located.
21100 block 81st Place West: A man had his vehicle broken into. His guitar was stolen. No suspects or leads.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men and a woman stole from a business. They were not located.
6th Avenue North / Main Street: A man was arrested for creating apprehension of assault in another after chasing some teens and raising his fist at another man.
22800 block Edmonds Way: An argument between a man and a woman was reported.
22500 block Highway 99: A man reported his personal items were stolen while at a gym.
24100 block Highway 99: Two adults walked out of a retail store with stolen merchandise. They are not located in the area.
Sept. 30
830 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds police assisted Mukilteo police with checking a building for burglary suspects. The suspects were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
19300 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood police with locating three burglary suspects at a storage business. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.
22000 block Highway 99: A woman in a vehicle fled the scene after causing a collision.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Two vehicles’ windshields were smashed at an auto detail shop. No suspect information at this time.
17600 block Talbot Road: An unknown suspect used another’s identity to open bank account.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A man and a woman caused a disturbance in a business parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman committed theft at a grocery store.
19600 block 82nd Place West: A vehicle parked on public right of way for more than 72-hours and with expired tabs was reported.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A pill was found on the floor of a public area of the police department. The pill was placed into evidence for destruction.
400 block Admiral Way: A man reported an assault at the marina.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole jackets from a department store.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: An automated license plate reader hit on a stolen license plate.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business and fled on foot. Officers conducted an area check but could not locate him.
Oct. 1
23300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole ice-cream from a grocery store.
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was parked on the public right of way for more than 72 hours.
