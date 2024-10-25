Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett announces retirement

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett has announced that she plans to retire at the beginning of 2025, the City of Edmonds said Friday.

Bennett has served as the city’s police chief since August 2021. She previously worked for the King County Sheriff’s Office from 1990 until 2021, serving as chief of police for the City of Maple Valley from 2004 to 2014 and the City of Sammamish from 2016 to 2019.

Bennett received a bachelor of arts degree in law and justice, a master of science degree in psychology/organizational development and behavior, and a doctorate in education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction. She is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and of the FBI National Academy. In addition, she has taught criminal justice classes since 1998 in local Washington State colleges, as well as for the School of Police Staff and Command for Northwestern University.

“I understand the decision Chief Bennett has made to retire; however, I am personally saddened to see her leave our city,” Mayor Mike Rosen said. “Over the past four years, Chief Bennett has led the Edmonds Police Department through some of its most challenging times with an unwavering commitment to her staff and our city. She has served our community with expertise and integrity. I am deeply grateful she will continue to support the city through this budget process and leadership transition, ensuring a smooth path forward for the EPD. Chief Bennett’s remarkable ability to lead and her dedication to our community will be greatly missed.”