Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett announces retirement

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett has announced that she plans to retire at the beginning of 2025, the City of Edmonds said Friday.
Bennett has served as the city’s police chief since August 2021. She previously worked for the King County Sheriff’s Office from 1990 until 2021, serving as chief of police for the City of Maple Valley from 2004 to 2014 and the City of Sammamish from 2016 to 2019.
Bennett received a bachelor of arts degree in law and justice, a master of science degree in psychology/organizational development and behavior, and a doctorate in education, with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction. She is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and of the FBI National Academy. In addition, she has taught criminal justice classes since 1998 in local Washington State colleges, as well as for the School of Police Staff and Command for Northwestern University.
“I understand the decision Chief Bennett has made to retire; however, I am personally saddened to see her leave our city,” Mayor Mike Rosen said. “Over the past four years, Chief Bennett has led the Edmonds Police Department through some of its most challenging times with an unwavering commitment to her staff and our city. She has served our community with expertise and integrity. I am deeply grateful she will continue to support the city through this budget process and leadership transition, ensuring a smooth path forward for the EPD. Chief Bennett’s remarkable ability to lead and her dedication to our community will be greatly missed.”
Very happy to hear this; hopefully it isn’t going to cost our city money to make it happen. I also hope that Jim Lawless will be our next chief.
I don’t think she did a bad job but I worry what a retirement package might cost us plus the cost of another search so soon plus the cost of the new chief’s salary, one thing is for sure the cost is going to increase probably along with the crime because other parts of our legal system like judges don’t want to set a big enough deterrent to give bad guys a second thought about robbing you blind.
I think the financial mismanagement that is forcing her to make this decision is deplorable. But she’d rather sacrifice her own interests than allow one of her assistant chiefs to take the hit. Where’s the accountability of the financial (mis-)manager? Local governments, which are just THE WORST in western Washington, and are the main reason we left our home state, will keep screwing the people over as long as you elect ideologue wokesters who think the way to solve homelessness is to buy needles and give addicts safe shoot-up zones. Then again, you do that because the majority of you are ideologue wokesters…so here you are reaping what you sow. Now you’re losing an excellent chief. How’s that working out for you?
