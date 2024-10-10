Edmonds Port Commission agenda for Oct. 14, 2024

October 14, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of September 30, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Resolution No. 24-07 – RCO Application – Authorization for Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office Boating Facilities Program for the Mid-Marina Breakwater

VIII. INFORMATION

A. Administration and Maintenance Building – Port & Community/Retail Space

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. WORKSHOP

A. 2025 Preliminary Budget & Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83343419566 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 833 4341 9566

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

