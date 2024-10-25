Edmonds Port Commission notice of public hearing 2025 budget

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2025 BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the 2025 Budget at a special meeting on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Port Commission Room, which is located in the Port Administration Office at 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak.

A preliminary budget made available on Thursday, October 10, 2024 for the Port of Edmonds for the year 2025 has been prepared and placed on file in the office of the Port District at 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020, and a copy of said budget may be obtained by any Port of Edmonds District taxpayer, or other interested person, at the Port’s Offices, or by downloading the preliminary budget from the Port’s website at www.portofedmonds.gov.

Public comments for the budget are currently being accepted through 3:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024, via mail to Port of Edmonds, 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020, or via in-person or Zoom during Commission meetings.

The final budget will be approved at the November 12, 2024 Commission Meeting.

Jay Grant, President

Port of Edmonds Commission

Published October 25 and November 1, 2024

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds