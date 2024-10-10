Edmonds School Board recognizes 2024-2025 featured student artists

The Edmonds School District’s 2024-2025 featured student artists were recognized during the Oct. 8 Edmonds School Board meeting.

District spokesperson Amanda Ralston introduced each student as images of their art were projected on the overhead screens. She said a different art piece will be featured on the school district’s website each week.

However, you don’t need to wait months to see each piece of art. You can view all the artists’ work by clicking here.

In other business, the board of directors passed the updated board policy prohibiting the sexual harassment of minors to more accurately reflect Washington state standards. The revised policy ensures continued 2024 Title IX compliance. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in schools or programs that receive federal financial assistance.

Title IX states: No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Other items approved by the Edmonds School Board Oct. 8:

– The easement agreement with Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) for Oak Heights Elementary School. Based on Snohomish County and PUD requirements, all new buildings must have underground cabling and boxes on district property to complete the school. District staff will oversee the work done by PUD as part of the overall construction process.

– Authorized a general contractor/construction manager contract for the new College Place Middle School project and preliminary budget authorization with Spee West Construction. The initial purchase order is for $937,385 for preconstruction services. Spee West will negotiate a guaranteed maximum price for construction near the end of the design phase.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett