Edmonds School Board to vote on revised student harassment policy Oct. 8

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to vote Oct. 8 on revisions to a policy that prohibits the sexual harassment of Edmonds School District students.
The board is also scheduled to consider the following items:
– Approving an easement agreement with Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) for Oak Heights Elementary School.
– Authorizing a general contractor/construction manager contract for the district’s new middle school project and preliminary budget authorization with Spee West Construction
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
