Edmonds Waterfront Center Gala celebration and auction raises $371K

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) raised a record $371,000 during its sold-out Join the Magic Gala and Auction on Saturday, Oct. 5. “It was an incredible night, said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the EWC. “The generosity in the room was inspiring.”
The evening had many highlights, beginning with Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney receiving the Rose Cantwell Leadership Award, presented by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.
The room fell silent for the moving remarks from a long-time donor who wanted to honor her late husband’s memory with a gift of $70,000 to kick off the fund-a-need, which goes directly to support EWC programs.
EWC Board member Kay Shin’s Korean New Year’s culinary celebration, intended for 30 guests, enthusiastically grew to 50 guests, and a seven-night stay for eight at a villa in Bali sold three times. “It was a night to remember,” Johnson said.
The sponsors were equally generous. They included:
Platinum
Al Bodero & Evelyn Reyes
Gold
Brown Bear Car Wash
Rosewood Courte Memory Care
Puget Sound Energy
Silver
Best Western Plus
Coastal Community Bank
Edmonds College
RSVP Real Estate – Jamie Flaxman
Korean Community Service Center
Sunrise Senior Living
RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Team
Terry Vehrs – Windemere
Bronze
First Financial NW Bank –
Greenhaven Senior Care
Heritage Bank
Koelsch Communities
Life Point Law – Rajiv Nagiach
Gala emcee Enrique Cerna captured the spirit of the EWC in his closing remarks, when he said, “The EWC makes aging cool.”
