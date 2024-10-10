Edmonds Waterfront Center Gala celebration and auction raises $371K

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) raised a record $371,000 during its sold-out Join the Magic Gala and Auction on Saturday, Oct. 5. “It was an incredible night, said Daniel Johnson, CEO for the EWC. “The generosity in the room was inspiring.”

The evening had many highlights, beginning with Phyllis Gutierrez Kenney receiving the Rose Cantwell Leadership Award, presented by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The room fell silent for the moving remarks from a long-time donor who wanted to honor her late husband’s memory with a gift of $70,000 to kick off the fund-a-need, which goes directly to support EWC programs.

EWC Board member Kay Shin’s Korean New Year’s culinary celebration, intended for 30 guests, enthusiastically grew to 50 guests, and a seven-night stay for eight at a villa in Bali sold three times. “It was a night to remember,” Johnson said.

The sponsors were equally generous. They included:

Platinum

Al Bodero & Evelyn Reyes

Gold

Brown Bear Car Wash

Rosewood Courte Memory Care

Puget Sound Energy

Silver

Best Western Plus

Coastal Community Bank

Edmonds College

RSVP Real Estate – Jamie Flaxman

Korean Community Service Center

Sunrise Senior Living

RBC Wealth Management – Krause & Thorpe Team

Terry Vehrs – Windemere

Bronze

First Financial NW Bank –

Greenhaven Senior Care

Heritage Bank

Koelsch Communities

Life Point Law – Rajiv Nagiach

Gala emcee Enrique Cerna captured the spirit of the EWC in his closing remarks, when he said, “The EWC makes aging cool.”