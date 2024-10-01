Elections Explained event at Mountlake Terrace Library Oct. 15

Are you curious about the voting process and election security in Snohomish County? Get the answers to all your elections-related questions about voting procedures, ballot processing, election security and more during the program “Elections Explained: A Q and A with Your Trusted Elections Experts” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell will share insights into the elections and voting process ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election. This is your chance to engage directly with the people responsible for administering elections in the county, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn more about the process.

Register and submit your questions in advance.

Snohomish County Elections administers primaries and elections and manages the voter registration process for Snohomish County voters. Our mission is to conduct fair, accountable elections and encourage people to understand and participate in the voting process.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell is a nationally certified elections administrator and serves as the secretary of the Washington State Association of County Auditors as well as the co-chair of its Elections Committee. During his 24-year career serving the public, Fell has overseen nearly 100 elections, including six presidential elections. He was elected as the nonpartisan auditor for Snohomish County in 2019 and reelected in 2023.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.