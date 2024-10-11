Enjoy Big Band Night at Edmonds Opera House during Oct. 17 Art Walk

Stop by the Edmonds Opera House from 6:30 -9:30 p.m. during Third Thursday Art Walk Edmonds Oct. 17 and enjoy Big Band Night with Jake Bergevin & the Jazz Punishments.

Listen to jazz at this cozy, free event during Art Walk Edmonds. Students and amateurs are invited to sit in with the Jazz Punishments Big Band members.

The event is sponsored by JazzClubsNW, Jazz Colony and the Old Edmonds Opera House, which is located at 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.