Fall and winter chores that make spring gardening easier topic of Oct. 21 Floretum Garden Club meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Ladd Smith, co-founder of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, at its Monday, Oct. 21 meeting. The topic is fall and winter chores to make your spring gardening easier.

“Come learn how you can become a more successful gardener and do it with less work,” Ladd said. “Your garden will be more beautiful and you will enjoy putting in less effort and getting more enjoyment when you learn how to work with Mother Nature. Healthy soils, the importance of mulch, right plant/right place, proper watering, and natural yard care techniques will be some of the topics discussed.”