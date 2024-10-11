Fall and winter chores that make spring gardening easier topic of Oct. 21 Floretum Garden Club meeting

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Ladd Smith, co-founder of In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, at its Monday, Oct. 21 meeting. The topic is fall and winter chores to make your spring gardening easier.
“Come learn how you can become a more successful gardener and do it with less work,” Ladd said. “Your garden will be more beautiful and you will enjoy putting in less effort and getting more enjoyment when you learn how to work with Mother Nature. Healthy soils, the importance of mulch, right plant/right place, proper watering, and natural yard care techniques will be some of the topics discussed.”
Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin at approximately 11:15. All are welcome. This month will also include a harvest festival prior to the meeting.
Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.
