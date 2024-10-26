From the Founder’s Desk: Thanks to all who attended our 15th anniversary bash — and for donations to our community matching campaign

A week ago, a group of 200 people — readers, community leaders and past and present staff members — gathered at Cascadia Art Museum to celebrate the founding 15 years ago of My Edmonds News, now part of the My Neighborhood News Network that includes publications MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

It was a party to remember: Music from the Mountlake Terrace High School String Ensemble, food from Pacific Northwest Catering, wine from Jeff Uncorked, and a video created just for the occasion. You can watch that here:

While the primary reason for this gathering was to celebrate 15 years of providing trusted local news in South Snohomish County, we also reminded those attending that local news is the cornerstone of our democracy — and that we need their support.

For those of you who weren’t able to attend, please know that we can’t do this work without you. You will have a few different ways to give in the coming weeks, but the first opportunity is our 15th Anniversary Community Matching Campaign. Donations received now through Oct. 31 will be included as part of the 2024 NewsMatch fundraiser, Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2024. (More to come on that soon.)

And since we are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, your donation is tax deductible.

So far, we have raised more than $5,000 for this community match, which means we will get bonus dollars for our upcoming NewsMatch campaign.

You can donate here or mail a check to:

My Neighborhood News Network

10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150

Edmonds, WA 98020

Thank you, as always, for supporting our work!

Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network