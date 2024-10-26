From the Founder’s Desk: Thanks to all who attended our 15th anniversary bash — and for donations to our community matching campaign

Rick Steves, center, visits with (L-R) David Chan and Roger Pence at the My Neighborhood News Network 15th anniversary celebration Oct. 19 at Cascadia Art Museum. (Photo by Nick Ng)
MNNN Founder Teresa Wippel introduces Washington State University Murrow News Fellow Angelica Relente, who started work on Oct. 7. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Reporter Rick Sinnett, right, visits with Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright. (Photo by Nick Ng)
MNNN community partners Jaime Mendez and Diana Oliveros of Se Habla Media. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Edmonds College President Amit Singh, left, and Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Ahmad Hilal Abid, founder of the House of Wisdom and a MNNN community partner, talks with MNNN readers. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Attendees listen to remarks from MNNN Founder Teresa Wippel. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Rian Waldron, 18 months, listens to the music of the Mountlake Terrace String Ensemble. (Photo courtesy MTHS Music Boosters)
Some of the current and former MNNN staff who attended (L-R): Nick Ng, managing editor; Teresa Wippel, founder; Maggie Peterson, former advertising sales director; Angelica Relente, Murrow School News Fellow; Larry Vogel, reporter/photographer; Jennifer Marx, former Edmonds Kind of Play/Playtime columnist; Kathy Hashbarger, advertising sales director; Doug Petrowski, reporter/photographer and Emily Hill, former Artfully Edmonds columnist. (Photo by Angelo Comeaux)

A week ago, a group of 200 people — readers, community leaders and past and present staff members — gathered at Cascadia Art Museum to celebrate the founding 15 years ago of My Edmonds News, now part of the My Neighborhood News Network that includes publications MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

It was a party to remember: Music from the Mountlake Terrace High School String Ensemble, food from Pacific Northwest Catering, wine from Jeff Uncorked, and a video created just for the occasion. You can watch that here:

While the primary reason for this gathering was to celebrate 15 years of providing trusted local news in South Snohomish County, we also reminded those attending that local news is the cornerstone of our democracy — and that we need their support.

For those of you who weren’t able to attend, please know that we can’t do this work without you. You will have a few different ways to give in the coming weeks, but the first opportunity is our 15th Anniversary Community Matching Campaign. Donations received now through Oct. 31 will be included as part of the 2024 NewsMatch fundraiser, Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2024. (More to come on that soon.)

And since we are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, your donation is tax deductible.

So far, we have raised more than $5,000 for this community match, which means we will get bonus dollars for our upcoming NewsMatch campaign.

You can donate here or mail a check to:

My Neighborhood News Network

10016 Edmonds Way, Ste. C-150

Edmonds, WA 98020

Thank you, as always, for supporting our work!

Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network

 

