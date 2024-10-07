Fun costumes and fast times for schools foundation’s Monster Mad Dash

On Saturday morning, runners and walkers came out for the Foundation for Edmonds School District Monster Mad Dash 5K and Fall Festival at Ballinger Park.

The morning was chilly as volunteers started taking runners’ registration. An eclectic mix of running gear, street clothes and costumes were seen in the middle of the starting field as participants of all ages gathered and stretched.

This year, 36 teams and 26 corporate sponsors signed up for the 16th annual 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run to support the foundation and the students it serves.

The first three runners across the finish line this year were:

First place: Peter Hanson – 0:16:24

Second place: Harrison Miller –0:16:48

Third place: Nolan Hanson – 0:18:52

Hanson said he was proud to be joined in the winner’s circle this year by his son, Nolan, a seventh-grade Brier Terrace Middle School student who came in third.

Harrison Miller, an eighth grader at College Place Middle School, came in a close second at 0:16:48, only 24 seconds behind the elder Hanson.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett