Get ready for downtown Edmonds trick-or-treating fun Thursday

Expect thousands of Halloween trick-or-treaters in downtown Edmonds from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween night — ready to show off their costumes and grab treats offered by local businesses. It’s all part of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Night, sponsored by RBC Wealth Management Olympic View Group.
There will also be a costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. The community votes online for the winners. Enter the contest for free by having your picture taken at Windermere Edmonds lobby, 210 5th Ave. S., on Halloween night. Photography is courtesy of Reefcombers Studios. Voting happens the week after Halloween with winners of gift cards to local businesses announced Nov. 8.
Costume contest categories:
-
Adult 18+
-
Teen ages 13-17
-
Child ages 7 – 12
-
Little Kids ages 0-6
-
Family or Groups of 3+
-
Pet
Bonus prizes for:
-
Best Handmade Costume
-
Judges’ Choice Best in Show
