Halloween fun for downtown Edmonds trick-or-treaters Posted: October 31, 2024 17 Pebbles (Emma) with Fred Flinstone (dad Glenn) at her first trick or treating event in Edmonds. The Pirnke, Fitz and Cohen families — mostly from Edmonds — meet for the festivities and to enter the costume contest for groups. Alan Hardwick and Kristen Martin, dressed as T.rex and triceratops, are show stoppers as they walk down Main Street and hand out candy. The Gratz family — monsters and butterflies — meet up with longtime friends the Wieses dressed as the grannies from a Bluey episode. Gary Ocher and Shira Adams as Gomez and Morticia of The Addams Family hang out at Daphne’s Bar to watch the action. Mom Sofia Ahlers with daughter Olivia (Minnie Mouse), who was trick or treating for her second time at the Edmonds event. Theo (Frankenstein) and Parker (an astronaut) grin as Tabatha Shoemake hands them treats. The Camden Convicts arrive with Officer Oliver to meet up with family. The Murray family, as the Edmonds Demon Slayers, break out the umbrellas as it begins to rain. The Leroux family of Edmonds, dressed in a bee theme, enjoy their evening in spite of the weather. Doctor Smith and Patient Smith (with a legitimate bad knee) get candy from Tabatha Shoemake. Camille as a unicorn poses on the steps of FIELD. The porch was decorated by the Multicultural Association of Edmonds. Suzette, owner of Ristorante Machiavelli, pours a bag of her 60 pounds of candy into her caldron to prepare for the trick or treaters. Angels Daisy and Violet Mathis at 212 Med Spa look with smiles at their choices. Friends from Brier Terrace Middle School and Terrace Park Elementary meet up for a little Halloween fun. The Waterhouse family as Naruto, Fox and Cheetah. The weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of trick-or-treaters. The Inman family with Buzz Lightyear and a pumpkin light up in the darkness. Rain didn’t dampen the mood in downtown Edmonds for trick or treaters attending the annual Halloween celebration hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. — Photos by Julia Wiese
