Hazel Miller Foundation pays tribute to Dan Asher

Past and present board members of the Hazel Miller Foundation paid tribute this week to the late Dan Asher, who guided the Edmonds-based foundation to grant more than $14 million to more than 700 local organizations.

Leaders said the foundation would not be what it is today without the guidance, knowledge and support of Asher, president of the Foundation Management Group, who died in September following a short battle with acute leukemia.

Since its inception in 2010, the Foundation Management Group has served as administrator for the Hazel Miller Foundation. This includes all aspects of grant management, tax and reporting, board relations, meeting administration and more. Hazel and her husband, Morris Miller, were committed members of the Edmonds’ community and the foundation’s giving focuses on programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, including education and youth services; poverty alleviation and hunger; civic and community services and amenities; the environment, and culture and the arts.

Leigh Bennett, Hazel Miller Foundation founding board member, said that Asher “represented the central focus behind the foundation’s initial formation and transition to where it is now, a thriving and integral part of our community. His guidance and calm demeanor will be missed.”

Hazel Miller Foundation Board Chair Shannon Burley said that Asher “always had a smile, a calming demeanor, a sense of professionalism mixed with humor and a zest to do good. His life’s work was to ensure good things happened to good people, to help those with resources ensure that their communities benefited in meaningful and impactful ways.”

“Dan had an incredible breadth of knowledge and history when it came to the Hazel Miller Foundation,” added Hazel Miller Foundation Vice Chair Whitney Rivera. “His legacy will continue through the work of the foundation.”

Hazel Miller Foundation Secretary Maria Montalvo said the foundation “would not have been able to have as much reach or maximized our funds as much without a professional like Dan to help guide us.” Asher “turned the Hazel Miller Foundation into a truly impactful organization just by showing us how to be good stewards and community members,” Montalvo added.

Asher’s “deep knowledge of financials, investments, and community engagement were immeasurable assets to the foundation,” said Alicia Crank, who serves as the foundation’s treasurer. “We will all miss his warmth and tutelage.”

“I will miss his knowledge, humor and expertise as we go into the future,” added board member Pat Shields.