High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2024

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Janie Hanson 2

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Natalie Maxey and Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1; 3-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0-1, 7-0-1; Meadowdale 2-3, 4-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood vs Cascade

No results reported

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 122-48

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:12.22

200 individual medley: Alana Dewing (C) 2:40.34

50 freestyle: May Phut (C) 27.27

100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.46

100 freestyle: Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.64

500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:55.05

100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.85

100 breaststroke: Lauren Tra (EW) 1:21.11

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 2:01.56

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:51.22

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Maya Bergan, Olivia Garcia, Zoe MacDonald) 4:11.23

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday October 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

