High school sports roundup for Oct. 10, 2024

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Lily Frank

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

Jane Micelli

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 8-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1, 3-6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-1-1, 9-1-1; Meadowdale 3-5, 5-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 7-0

No details reported

Records: Monroe 5-5; Lynnwood 0-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 7-0

Singles winners:

Steven Anderson 6-1, 6-0

Nalu Akiona 6-2, 6-4

Arman Mkrtyrev 6-3, 6-3

Teo Mahoney 6-2, 6-3

Doubles winners:

Erik Alsdorf/Liam Milatead 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Ben Browne/Eli Agol 6-2, 6-1

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch 6-2, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-2; Shorecrest 8-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: District Tournament; TBA

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Dimitri Lewark (AM) 6-1, 6-4

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Ethan Tong (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Kellen Flatt (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Tran (L) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles:

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Lochlan Shelvin/Owen Russell (AM) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

Tristan Vista/Derek Simbulan (L) defeated Nicholas Lewark/Khaitam Huynh (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) won 6-4, 6-1

Records: Lynnwood 9-5; Archbishop Murphy 0-14

Lynnwood next match: District Tournament; TBA

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Meadowdale next match: District tournament; TBA

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Audrey Williams: 13 kills

Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs

Evangeline Sum: 18 digs, 3 aces

Marysville Getchell top individual stats:

Quinn Gleason: 21 digs, 2 aces

Kayla Ream: 3 kills, 2 blocks

Ekjot Bhandal: 3 kills

Records: Lynnwood 6-4; Marysville Getchell 1-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lincoln (Seattle) 3-1

25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Makayla Hansen: 15 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces

Ava Bartin: 7 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces

Reinna Mostrales: 14 kills, 9 digs

Chloe Chan: 24 digs

Neeva Trais: 9 assists

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-1; Lincoln 6-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 14; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Archbishop Murphy/Jackson/Lynnwood

at McCollum Park

4000 meters

Girls team scores:

1. Jackson 16

2. Lynnwood 51

3. Archbishop Murphy 71

Girls top individual finishers:

1. Chandra Sankara Narayanan (J) 16:50

2. Olivia Friedrich (J) 16:53

3. Joy Tju (J) 17:06

4. Selena Bangerter (J) 17:17

5. Isabel Harris (L) 17:21

6. Madeleine Swanson (J) 17:22

7. Harneet Pandher (J) 17:23

8. Elena Schiebel (J) 17:28

9. Marin Lambert (J) 17:29

10. Sannidhi Prasanna Revan (J) 17:46

11. Alyssa Webb (J) 17:46

12. Alice Tyler (L) 17:51

13. Kyla Weltzin (AM) 18:09

14. Analycia Zavala (J) 18:10

15. Ava Evans (J) 18:11

16. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 18:38

Boys team scores:

1. Jackson 15

2. Lynnwood 50

3. Archbishop Murphy 79

Boys top individual finishers:

1. Jordan Schatz (J) 13:57

2. Whittaker Perrin (J) 13:57

3. Benjamin Christiansen (J) 13:58

4. Keneisa Udo (J) 13:58

5. Kenneth Peterson (J) 14:11

6. Matthew Fairwell (J) 14:14

7. Kale Solomon (L) 14:15

8. Joshua Dawson (L) 14:23

9. Finn Collins (J) 14:23

10. Stephan Osterbur (J) 14:30

11. Matias Andry (L) 14:43

12. Ethan Holmes (J) 14:46

13. Cole Corrigan (J) 14:47

14. Logan Rusher (J) 14:50

15. Noah Price (L) 14:51

Click below for all results

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/239187/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12; 8:20 a.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington

Girls Swimming

Dual meet: Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Shorecrest at Lynnwood Pool

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 137-33

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 139-41

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 94-47

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:08.10

2. Raine McLaughlin (S) 2:15.43

3. Caitlin Lee (L) 2:26.15

200 medley:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 2:28.66

2. Avery Leptich (S) 2:51.46

3. Ada Hopper (S) 2:58.45

50 freestyle:

1. Aila Howson (S) 28.74

2. Walker Temme (S) 28.83

3. Quinn Johnson (S) 29.05

1 meter dive:

1. Maggie Beatty-Witt (S) 163.80

2. Berkley Gorre (S) 160.35

3. Sophie Katsoilometes (S) 85.30

100 butterfly:

1. Anna Bendiksen (S) 1:07.69

2. Clara Pettiross (S) 1:17.57

3. Adele Lynn (S) 1:18.36

100 freestyle:

1. Charlotte Phillips (S) 58.05

2. Lauren Reeves (S) 1:04.44

3. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:04.68

500 freestyle:

1. Quinn Whorley (S) 5:20.35

2. Hazel Anderson (S) 6:03.88

3. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 6:47.52

100 backstroke:

1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:05.80

2. Nina Anderson (M) 1:07.89

3. Walker Teeme (S) 1:10.16

100 breaststroke:

1. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:16.73

2. Gigi Garbaccio (S) 1:25.34

3. Leyna Ball (M) 1:26.87

Relay event results:

200 medley:

1. Shorecrest (Charlotte Phillips, Aila Howson, Quinn Whorley, Adele Lynn) 2:01.40

2. Shorecrest (Hazel Anderson, Walker Temme, Clara Pettiross, Lauren Reeves) 2:10.76

3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Sophia Cordova) 2:12.50

200 freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Raine McLaughlin, Lauren Reeves, Charlotte Phillips) 1:52.87

2. Shorecrest (Anna Joseph, Mia Halset, Bryn Birgfeld, Quinn Johnson) 1:57.93

3. Lynnwood (Shifa Hanchinamani, Naomi Aquino, Sophia Cordova, Bella Abrahamyan) 2:19.21

400 freestyle:

1. Shorecrest (Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Raine McLaughlin, Quinn Whorley) 3:58.90

2. Shorecrest (Adele Lynn, Bryn Birgfeld, Quinn Johnson, Hazel Anderson) 4:20.30

3. Lynnwood (Ofelia Matevosyan, Bella Abrahamyan, Caitlin Lee, Rebecca Coates) 4:28.28

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits