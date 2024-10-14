High school sports roundup for Oct. 11-12, 2024

Friday, Oct. 11

Football

Meadowdale defeated Everett 21-14 (2OT)

Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate played the role of hero for the Meadowdale Mavericks on Friday night. He intercepted four passes on defense — including one in the end zone at the end of regulation — and then caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike from quarterback Zekiah Gamble in the second overtime. With the win, Meadowdale improved to 2-3 in Wesco league play.

Everett had a chance to win the game in regulation. With the score tied 14-14, the Seagulls moved the ball inside the Mavericks’ 2-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, but Kapo’o-Sebate ended the threat with his third interception of the night. After the Mavericks missed a field goal attempt in the first overtime, Kapo’o-Sebate intercepted another pass to force a second overtime. Kapo’o-Sebate then scored the go- ahead touchdown pass. Everett still had an opportunity to match or win the game with their second overtime possession but the Mavericks’ defense turned the Seagulls away on four attempts — two of which were pass breakups by Kapo’o-Sebate.

Passing:

Zekiah Gamble: 15 for 22, 172 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Rushing:

Cayden Rivera: 16 carries for 70 yards

Brian Mills: 4 carries for 27 yards, 1 touchdown

Jordan Joyce: 5 carries for 15 yards

Zekiah Gamble: 5 carries for -7 yards, 1 TD

Receiving:

Andre Titus: 4 catches, 69 yards

Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate: 4 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD

Jackson Greene: 3 catches, 30 yards

Jack Baker: 2 catches, 18 yards

Nolan Swanson: 2 catches, 18 yards

Defensive interceptions:

Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate: 4 interceptions

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4; Everett 1-4, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-17

The Hawks outscored the Stormrays 21-0 in the second half on the way to a homecoming victory. Mountlake Terrace sophomore running back Owen Boswell rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries while sophomore quarterback Mason Wilson rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Defensively, Boswell contributed 10 tackles, and juniors Nate Brown (13) and Liam Moore (11) also finished the game with double-digit tackles for the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 2 for 5, 8 yards

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 20 carries, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns

Mason Wilson: 10 carries, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns

Evan Sciutti: 5 carries, 26 yards

Nate Brown: 4 carries, 16 yards

Receiving:

Nate Brown: 2 catches, 8 yards

Tackles:

Nate Brown 13, Liam Moore 11, Owen Boswell 10, Eli Swett 8 (1 fumble recovery), Cody Ekanayake 7, Ryan Pineda 7, Terrance Lindamood 6 (1 sack), Ely Meegan 6, Jacob Gomez 4, D’andre Daigre 3, Joaquin Costales 2, Mo Sillah 2, Mason Wilson 2, Taylin Gates 1, Aaron Hatfield 1, Hunter Nuckols 1

Kicking:

Liam Moore 5 for 5 PAT

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-2, 4-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 18; 5 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Sultan defeated Lynnwood 42-14

No details reported

Records: Sultan 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 42-14

Click here to ready story.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cross Country

Nike Hole In The Wall Invite

at Lakewood High School

Numerous schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale.

Click below to see results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235817/results/all

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District XC Championships; Thursday, Oct. 17; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park

4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational

at Granite Falls High School

14 schools including Mountlake Terrace

Click below for all results

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/233563/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District XC Championshps; Thursday, Oct. 17; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits