High school sports roundup for Oct. 14, 2024

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-1
25-12, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Reinna Mostrales: 13 kills, 7 digs
Sierra Tong: 11 kills
Neeva Travis: 24 assists, 5 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 10-1; Shorewood 3-4, 3-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-2
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Tatum Gill: 13 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces
Audrey Russell: 17 digs
Lynnwood top individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 13 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces
Mekana Kaleo: 12 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0, 10-1; Lynnwood 3-3, 6-5
Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 5-0
No details reported
Records: Cascade 2-10; Lynnwood 0-11
— Compiled by Steve Willits
