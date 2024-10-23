High school sports roundup for Oct. 21, 2024

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-0
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Violet DuBois: 10 kills, 3 aces
Jackie Tang: 9 kills, 2 aces
Andrea Rios: 13 digs, 3 aces
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-7, 4-9; Shorecrest 2-6, 2-11
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:
Emmy Alley: 6 assists, 1 kill
Sarah Simula: 6 kills
Hailey Kahklen: 4 assists
Josie Davis: 3 kills
Kenzie Bentosino: 2 kills
Catie Brown: 1 kill
Lia Brown: 1 kill
Makenna Davidson: 1 kill
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-0, 13-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 4-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
