High school sports roundup for Oct. 22, 2024

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Claire August: 5 goals and 3 assists

Abby Schmicker: 1 goal

Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten: 1 goal

Sadie Parker: 1 goal

Eva Gomez: 1 goal

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeepers:

Jordyn Stokes and Daphne Ostberg

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6-1, 4-8-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-14

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 (overtime)

Shorecrest goals (assist):

Pip Watkinson (Bailey Matthew)

Bria Lindenburger (Ezzie Fogg)

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assist):

Aki Ikegami (Abby Peterson)

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 9-3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 10-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-1-1, 9-3-2; Meadowdale 4-6, 7-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 103-65

Individual event top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 2:10.76

2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 2:44.32

3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 2:56.44

200 yard medley:

1. Gretta Patterson (MT) 2:44.85

2. Mifa Tran (MT) 3:03.47

3. Sophia Cordova (L) 3:20.41

50 yard freestyle:

1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 27.83

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 27.92

3. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.22

100 yard butterfly:

1. Lisa Beam (MT) 1:06.86

2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.64

3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 1:25.59

100 yard freestyle:

1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 56.57

2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:13.48

3. Ishika Goundar (MT) 1:14.76

500 yard freestyle:

1. Lisa Beam (MT) 5:38.46

2. Rebecca Coates (L) 5:40.33

3. Josie VanderPloeg (MT) 7:44.95

100 yard backstroke:

1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:09.24

2. Gretta Patterson (MT) 1:16.57

3. Mackenzie Rolstad (MT) 1:29.77

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:13.59

2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:14.95

3. Mifa Tran (MT) 1:31.55

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley:

Lynnwood (Catlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:11.85

200 yard :

Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:52.52

400 yard freestyle:

Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:08.69

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship Meet; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday October 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Neeva Travis: 22 assists, 7 digs

Ava Bartin: 8 kills, 8 aces, 9 digs

Addy Pontak: 23 digs

Makayla Hansen: 8 assists

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-1; Marysville Getchell 2-11

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 4-8; Lynnwood 4-4, 7-6

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits