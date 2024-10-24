High school sports roundup for Oct. 22, 2024

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Claire August: 5 goals and 3 assists
Abby Schmicker: 1 goal
Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten: 1 goal
Sadie Parker: 1 goal
Eva Gomez: 1 goal
Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeepers:
Jordyn Stokes and Daphne Ostberg
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-6-1, 4-8-1; Lynnwood 0-10, 0-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 (overtime)
Shorecrest goals (assist):
Pip Watkinson (Bailey Matthew)
Bria Lindenburger (Ezzie Fogg)
Edmonds-Woodway goals (assist):
Aki Ikegami (Abby Peterson)
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-3-1, 9-3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5, 10-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 8-1-1, 9-3-2; Meadowdale 4-6, 7-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Swimming
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 103-65
Individual event top finishers:
200 yard freestyle:
1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 2:10.76
2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 2:44.32
3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 2:56.44
200 yard medley:
1. Gretta Patterson (MT) 2:44.85
2. Mifa Tran (MT) 3:03.47
3. Sophia Cordova (L) 3:20.41
50 yard freestyle:
1. Katherine Lombard (MT) 27.83
2. Caitlin Lee (L) 27.92
3. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 29.22
100 yard butterfly:
1. Lisa Beam (MT) 1:06.86
2. Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 1:15.64
3. Sophia Morganroth (MT) 1:25.59
100 yard freestyle:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 56.57
2. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 1:13.48
3. Ishika Goundar (MT) 1:14.76
500 yard freestyle:
1. Lisa Beam (MT) 5:38.46
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 5:40.33
3. Josie VanderPloeg (MT) 7:44.95
100 yard backstroke:
1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:09.24
2. Gretta Patterson (MT) 1:16.57
3. Mackenzie Rolstad (MT) 1:29.77
100 yard breaststroke:
1. Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:13.59
2. Rebecca Coates (L) 1:14.95
3. Mifa Tran (MT) 1:31.55
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley:
Lynnwood (Catlin Lee, Rebecca Coates, Ofelia Matevosyan, Jocelyn Deuman) 2:11.85
200 yard :
Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:52.52
400 yard freestyle:
Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Lisa Beam, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:08.69
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District Championship Meet; Saturday October 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday October 24; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Neeva Travis: 22 assists, 7 digs
Ava Bartin: 8 kills, 8 aces, 9 digs
Addy Pontak: 23 digs
Makayla Hansen: 8 assists
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-1; Marysville Getchell 2-11
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-5, 4-8; Lynnwood 4-4, 7-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.