High school sports roundup for Oct. 5-6, 2024

Friday, Oct. 5
Football
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 28-7
No details reported
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 43-3
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 11; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-7
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Saturday, Oct. 6
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Viviana Adkins (assist, Jane Micelli) 5th minute
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins) 10th minute
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-0; Hazen 7-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cross Country
Twilight Invite
at Cedarcrest Golf Course
Close to 100 different schools participated including Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace
Click below to see results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237080/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynndale Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12 at Granite Falls High School
HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational
at Chambers Creek Properties
Numerous schools including Meadowdale
Click below to see results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235870/results/all
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynnwood Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.