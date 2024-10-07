High school sports roundup for Oct. 5-6, 2024

Friday, Oct. 5

Football

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 28-7
No details reported

Meadowdale’s Luis Partida Del Rosario (4) and Caden Rivera (22) bring down Shorecrest’s Max Beer (19) during the Scots’ 28-7 win on Friday, Oct. 4 at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Meadowdale’s Kayden DeLaCruz (56) leads the Mavericks defense against Shorecrest running back Elias Gojdics (7).
Meadowdale quarterback Ki Gamble (3) rolls out Friday with Shorecrest defensive lineman Carter Nichols (58) in pursuit.
Meadowdale defensive back Jack Baker (81) helps take down Shorecrest quarterback Daniel Stephenson (10) on Friday.

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 43-3
Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 11; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 48-7
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 4-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 11; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Saturday, Oct. 6

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Hazen 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Viviana Adkins (assist, Jane Micelli) 5th minute
Janie Hanson (Viviana Adkins) 10th minute

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-0; Hazen 7-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross Country

Twilight Invite
at Cedarcrest Golf Course

Close to 100 different schools participated including Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace

Click below to see results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/237080/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Everett and Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynndale Park
Mountlake Terrace next meet: 4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 12 at Granite Falls High School

HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational
at Chambers Creek Properties

Numerous schools including Meadowdale

Click below to see results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235870/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Lynnwood Park

— Compiled by Steve Willits

