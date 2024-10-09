High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2024

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-2

25-17, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-12

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Sawyer Hiatt: 15 kills and 11 digs

Addy Pontak: 32 digs

Chole Chan: 13 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 8-0; Lynnwood 2-2, 4-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Lia Brown: 11 kills

Emmy Alley: 27 assists and 1 block

Josie Davis: 8 kills

Campbell Meek: 4 kills

Sarah Simula: 3 kills and 1 block

Claire Dalan: 1 kill and 1 block

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-3, 3-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 3-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Singles winners:

Caleb Angeles 6-0, 6-1

Taylor Wyckoff 6-0, 6-0

Julien Tenisch 6-1, 6-0

Collin Frasher 6-0, 6-0

Doubles winners:

Nate Perez/Aaron Hurlbut 6-1, 6-1

Caleb Braithwaite/Lance Moua 6-0, 6-0

Josh Lee/Dylan Seals 6-0, 6-0

Records: Meadowdale 4-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-11

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct.9; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles winners:

Owen Smith 6-1. 7-5, 6-2

Nicholas Barushka 6-4, 6-1

Brandon Vuong 6-3, 6-3

Charlie Schofield 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 10-6

Doubles winners:

Stephen Valmayor/Jayden Nguyen 6-3, 6-3

Joshua Bozick/Edgar Zheng 7-6 (8-6), 6-1

Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard 6-4, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-9; Archbishop Murphy 0-10

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-3

Singles winners:

Indigo Vining (S) 7-5, 6-0

Ashton Johnson (S) 3-6, 7-6, 6-3

Victor Nguyen (L) 6-4, 6-2

Cole Betancourt (L) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles winners:

Luca Stacey/Miles Garbaccio (S) 6-2, 6-0

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-1, 6-3

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) 7-5, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 8-4; Shorecrest 6-5

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles winners:

Steven Anderson (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Nalu Akiona (EW) 5-7, 6-3, 10-3

Zack Binz (S) 6-3, 6-1

Arno Banerjee (S) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Doubles winners:

Peter Kosten/Xander Gordon (S) 6-1, 6-1

Riley Boyd/Eli Boyd (S) 6-1, 6-1

Drew Johnson/Oliver Truong (S) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Shorewood 13-1; Edmonds-Woodway 10-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits