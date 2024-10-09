High school sports roundup for Oct. 8, 2024

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Meadowdale goal scorers:

Izzy Fallarme

Victoria Fallarme

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Goal: Claire August

Assist: Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-4, 5-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-3-1, 3-5-1

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Shorewood goal:

Abby Lee

Shorewood shutout goalkeeper:

Sophie Schindler

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-1-0, 6-3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 5-1-1, 8-1-1; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 129-33

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 2:10.36

200 medley: Lisa Beam (MT) 2:27.76

500 freestyle: Fiorella Diaz (MT) 31.41

100 butterfly: Lisa Beam (MT) 1:07.87

100 freestyle: Gretta Patterson (MT) 1:06.97

500 freestyle: Katherine Lombard (MT) 5:56.33

100 backstroke: Tramanh Ho (MT) 1:23.26

100 breaststroke: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:13.79

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Mountlake Terrace (Fiorella Diaz, Ishika Goundar, Zoe Nap, Annalise Ho) 2:32.03

200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Mifa Tran, Katherine Lombard) 2:01.89

400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 4:16.42

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 104-76

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:11.83

200 medley: Oliva Garcia (EW) 2:21.48

50 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 26.98

1 meter dive: Bridget Hall (S) 112

100 butterfly: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:05.16

100 freestyle: Daniel Buchholz (S) 1:00.44

500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:54.75

100 backstroke: Oliva Garcia (EW) 1:04.15

100 breaststroke: Malaina Mirabueno (S) 1:16.74

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:57.80

200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:49.97

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Simone Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Oliva Garcia) 4:03.11

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Volleyball

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-22, 25-18, 25-16

Jackson top individual stats:

Addison Eastwood: 13 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs and 6 aces

Claire Swander: 8 digs

Ravenna Coleman: 7 kills and 3 aces

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 8 kills and 10 digs

Records: Jackson 6-2; Meadowdale 2-7

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits