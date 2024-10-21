High school sports roundup: Oct. 18, 2024 football results

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 34-0

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks put up 514 yards of offense, including 398 on the ground, on the way to a 34-0 win over the Everett Seagulls. The Hawks clinched the No. 2 seed in the Wesco 3A South Division and a berth in the round of 32 state playoffs that will begin Nov. 8 or 9.

Mountlake Terrace will complete its regular season schedule against Edmonds-Woodway on Friday, Oct. 25 before playing the No. 2 seed from the Wesco 3A North Division the following week in the Wesco “crossover” matchups. Both No. 2 seeds will advance to the playoffs.

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 6-8, 118 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Owen Boswell: 15 rushes, 142 yards, 1 TD

Mason Wilson: 15 rushes, 107 yards

Cody Ekanayake: 6 rushes, 85 yards

Nate Brown: 6 rushes, 40 yards, 2 TDs

Evan Sciutti-Trejo: 4 rushes, 14 yards, 1 TD

Ely Meegan: 2 rushes, 9 yards

Tommy Geyer: 1 rush, 1 yard

Receiving:

Andrew McBride: 1 catch, 49 yards, 1 TD

Nate Brown: 3 catches, 39 yards

Ely Meegan: 2 catches, 30 yards

Kicking:

Liam Moore: 4 PATs

Tackles:

Liam Moore 9, Cody Ekanayake 5, Ely Meegan 5, Owen Boswell 4, Nate Brown 4, Jacob Gomez 4, Bryce Pawling 4, Eli Swett 3, Joaguin Costales 2, Terrance Lindamood 2,

Mo Sillah 2, Mason Wilson 2, Colin Bellecourt 1, D’andre Daigre 1, Yousef El Gamai 1, Tommy Geyer 1, Ahmad Khan 1, Andrew McBride 1, Evan Sciutti-Trejo 1, Ethen Young 1

Interceptions:

Cody Ekanayake 1

Jacob Gomez 1 (22 yard return)

Fumble recovery:

Cody Ekanayake 1

Nate Brown 1

Fumble caused:

Evan Sciutti-Trejo 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-1, 5-2; Everett 1-5, 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 48-0

The Meadowdale Mavericks defense limited the Lynnwood Royals to only three first downs, all in the second half, while Brian Mills and Ki Gamble each accounted for three offensive touchdowns on the way to a 48-0 Meadowdale rout. Mills rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries. Gamble threw touchdown passes to Jack Baker, Andre Titus and Nolan Swanson.

Meadowdale stats:

Passing:

Ki Gamble: 10-17 for 97 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing:

Brian Mills: 9 rushes, 190 yards, 3 TDs

Caden Rivera: 4 rushes, 75 yards

Jordan Joyce: 9 rushes, 60 yards

Ki Gamble: 3 rushes, 10 yards

Receiving:

Jack Baker: 3 catchers, 24 yards, 1 TD

Parker Luczyk: 2 catches, 21 yards

Andre Titus: 2 catches, 20 yards, 1 TD

Nolan Swanson: 1 catch, 19 yards, 1 TD

Jackson Greene: 1 catch, 7 yards

A.J. Wilson: 1 catch, 6 yards

Defense:

Jordan Joyce: 8 tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack (78 tackles through 7 games)

Taylor Brown: INT

William Chavez-Hernandez: 3 special teams tackles, QB pressure, tackle for loss

Grayson Campbell: 2 forced fumbles

Records: Meadowdale 3-4; Lynnwood 0-7

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Annie Wright; Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 31-13

Nathan Schlack scored two touchdowns for the Warriors but it wasn’t enough as the Shorewood Stormrays improved their season record to 5-2 with a 31-13 victory.

The Warriors’ first touchdown came on an 18-yard play late in the second quarter. With the Stormrays leading 14-0, Warriors quarterback Andrew Bau completed a pass to Lukas Wanke, who then lateraled the ball to Schlack. Schlack finished off the play by scoring the touchdown, trimming the Stormrays’ lead to 14-7 at halftime.

The Stormrays increased their lead to 31-7 by scoring the first 17 points of the second half before Schank ended the Warriors’ drought, scoring his second touchdown on a one-yard run.

Shorewood top stats:

Passing:

Tyler Giles: 5 for 6, 61 yards

Rushing:

Gatsby Palmer: 17 rushes, 91 yards, 3 touchdowns

Finn Bachler: 7 carries, 94 yards

Tyler Giles: 5 yard touchdown run

Receiving:

Niko Zacharias: 2 catches, 36 yards

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4, 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits