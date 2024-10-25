Housing Authority of Snohomish County names new CEO

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) will have a new CEO before the year ends.

Starting Dec. 2, Laurie Olson will succeed Duane Leonard, according to a news release from HASCO. Leonard has been with the agency since 1994.

“It’s an honor to succeed Duane Leonard, whose leadership has left a lasting impact on affordable housing in our community,” Olson said in the news release. “I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, residents, community leaders, and elected officials to expand access to affordable homes and create lasting opportunities for all in Snohomish County.”

Olson has about 30 years of public service and leadership experience.

She most recently served as the director of capital investments for the City of Seattle, during which she managed a budget and oversaw the development of more than 4,000 housing units.

At her Seattle job, she also worked with the Seattle Housing Authority to allocate hundreds of vouchers and acquire more than 1,000 market-rate units throughout the city.

Olson used to work at the Snohomish County Office of Housing and Community Development. She led the creation of an affordable housing production plan, which included goals to produce and preserve affordable housing units.

She has also been an active member of the ULI Affordable and Workforce Housing Product Council, which advocates for housing issues on local boards and advisory committees.

“Laurie brings the experience and leadership needed to guide HASCO into its next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing our work with community partners to expand affordable housing opportunities throughout Snohomish County,” HASCO Board of Commissioners Chair Luke Distelhorst said in the news release.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.