Housing Hope to open first Edmonds housing community Oct. 15

Housing Hope will host a welcoming ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 15, for its latest housing project, Madrona Highlands, located at 8215 236th St. S.W. in Edmonds, just east of the Edmonds Lutheran Church.

The event is open to the community and after the opening ceremony, attendees can take guided tours of the new living spaces and meet with program services, and property management to learn more. Community Health Center of Snohomish County will also have an office at this site and will be on hand to answer questions.

Housing Hope and general contractor Kirtley-Cole Associates broke ground on the development in July 2023. The space will provide housing for 52 families in South Snohomish County who are at different stages of their journey out of poverty. Half of the units will be for families with low-income who earn less than 50% of Area Median Income, which equates to $57,850 for a family of four. The remaining half of the units will be dedicated to families coming directly from homelessness, who will receive an intensive level of services that will be reduced as families stabilize.

Madrona Highlands is considered “permanent supportive housing,” meaning that there is no formal limit on the time families can stay in the program. However, Housing Hope’s supportive services program is designed to help families stabilize and move on to other housing.

This event will also celebrate the partners, donors, volunteers, elected officials and funders involved with the project. These include the Edmonds Lutheran Church, the Hazel Miller Foundation and the newly formed Madrona Highland Ambassadors.