Introducing our Murrow News Fellow: Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente has joined the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) as a Murrow News Fellow.

The state-funded News Fellow program, operated by the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University, places reporting fellows in communities for two years. The college also offers ongoing training for the fellows and the opportunity for state news organizations to engage in conversations about innovative approaches to the crisis in local journalism.

Reporting for Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News, Relente will cover housing and other issues in South Snohomish County. She previously worked at the Tacoma News Tribune from 2021 to 2024, covering topics that affect communities in East Pierce County.

A Lynnwood resident, Relente is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association. She received her bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Washington State University in 2021, where she served as editor of WSU’s student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen. She grew up in Hawaii, and she was born in the Philippines.