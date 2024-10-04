Learn about ‘The 3 Practices’ for bridging the difference divide Oct. 24 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

It is now a cliché to say that we are increasingly divided from one another. The 3 Practices, a simple set of techniques developed by partners Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock, are aimed at bridging the differences that divide us. You can learn more about these techniques during the next Author and Speaker Series presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, co-sponsored by the My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop.

On almost every issue, we quickly sort into groups and subgroups, looking for “our people” who think and act like we do. When we rarely find ourselves in diverse settings, the impulse is to begin arguing our viewpoint or even just shutting down and closing off. The impacts of this dynamic throughout society are on full display. The 3 Practices are guidelines that foster respectful discussion, and help us rise above our differences, find common ground with and gain respect for those with whom we disagree.