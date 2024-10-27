Learn how to transform your genealogy research into a personal or family history Nov. 6

Are you interested in turning your family’s history, artifacts, and genealogy into a compelling story? Get some tips from Carla Swedish of Heritage Writers, who will speak at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s Wednesday, Nov. 6 meeting in Lynnwood.

Swedish specializes in helping people tell their stories in a written narrative that will captivate future generations. In this presentation, she’ll share how to weave together genealogical data, personal photos, letters, memorabilia, family heirlooms, historical context and first-person storytelling.

A Snohomish County resident since 1992, Swedish began her career as a singer and actress. Her passion for storytelling led her to write family profiles for local media before founding Heritage Writers in 2020.

This hybrid meeting is free and open to the public. The in-person meeting will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, in Heritage Park. For those who prefer, the presentation will also be live-streamed on Zoom, starting at 7 p.m., at https://bit.ly/SIGSNov24. For more details about this and other events, visit the society’s event calendar.