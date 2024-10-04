Letter to the editor: ‘Big Red’ is still at risk

Editor:

Even though the 1024 5th Ave. S. driveway and parking lot at the Boardwalk around “Big Red” have been smoothly repaved, with a pretty new annual flower bed created at the base, the Boardwalk board Ppresident is still moving forward with her plan to cut down “Big Red.”

In the recent Reserve Study commissioned by the Boardwalk, this is stated: “Large Tree – Removal 2024 $20,000”. The decision is supported in 10 separate sections, ending with “The tree is being removed.” Appendix B, Page 9 of 9

The president’s legal authority to apply for the permit to remove “Big Red,” PLN2024-0005, is in question for lack of her compliance with RCW.64.90.445 requirements (2)(a) & (3).

She has now asked for a permit extension until 11/6/2024, and again, without any authority to do so, has paid $900 to the Davey Resource Group to complete the permit process to remove “Big Red.”

So, unless a new Tree Code Ordinance is adopted that protects heritage trees, Edmonds might be missing one soon!

Please write our Edmonds City Council, Council@edmondswa.gov, and ask that they take the necessary steps to protect “Big Red,” truly a living historical asset of our Edmonds.

In fact, ’Big Red’s’ original Family — the Wilson children and their descendants –still live close by, or in Edmonds proper. In fact, the great-great-grandchildren of Mabel and Millard Lewis can easily walk over and gaze at “Big Red,” and realize that their ancestors planted “Big Red” nearly 102 years ago.

Dennis L. Weaver

Edmonds

35-year Boardwalk resident