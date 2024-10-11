Letter to the editor: Disappointed with proposed city budget

Editor:

I’m disappointed in the budget Mayor Rosen has put forth. His own Blue Ribbon Panel’s suggestions appear to have been ignored. His Budget Book shows Edmonds being bankrupt, insolvent by 2027.

It appears mayor/council have taken the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation as a given, which will raise taxes by at least double for the same service we’re receiving for fire and EMS. Council voted to keep the $6.2 million taxpayers have already paid for fire/EMS and allow RFA to tax us again for the same service. The fire department has little to do with EMS. It doesn’t take a fire truck and 14 personnel to administer CPR.

No attempt has been made to investigate contracting with the county for police services (like Shoreline), potentially saving us 40% in our budget. Our police department added command staff to what is supposedly a depleted line staff of officers. Our police budget has increased by 50% since 2021.

Census data shows that 75% of our population earn under $69,000 and of that number,40% earn under $49,000. The lines at the Edmonds Food Back continue to grow.

When folks are taxed out of their homes, bank accounts depleted, their economic stability, and that of their children threatened, and children’s future jeopardized, their physical, mental and financial health are impacted.

I cannot support the RFA annexation, a levy lift, double taxation to help give past and present administrations/councils careless spending cover. Don’t bankrupt Edmonds families too.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds