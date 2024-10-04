Letter to the editor: Join us in voting for Whitney Rivera

Dear Editor:

We are retired judges and are writing to express our support for Judge Whitney Rivera. Between the two of us we have over 42 years of judicial experience in Snohomish County, so we understand what it takes to be an excellent judge. Judge Rivera has been, and will continue to be, an excellent judge.

Prior to being appointed to Superior Court, Judge Rivera served as the Edmonds Municipal Court Judge for three years and as a trial attorney for 14 years before that. We had the pleasure of watching her as an attorney and a fellow judge. She was always thorough, well-prepared, and knowledgeable. She is invested in our community and serves on a number of boards, including a local food bank and the Edmonds College Foundation. As an Edmonds native, she understands the issues that impact our communities and that are unique to Snohomish County.

As retired judges, we care deeply about our courts and our communities. That is why we unequivocally support Judge Whitney Rivera for Snohomish County Superior Court. But you don’t need to just trust us – every sitting judge in the county has also endorsed her. That is an incredible testament to her ability. Please join us in voting for Judge Rivera.

Sincerely,

Judge Ellen Fair (ret) and Judge Douglas J. Fair (ret)

Edmonds