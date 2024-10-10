Letter to the editor: Mary Anderson a champion for justice and community in Snohomish County

Editor:

I had the pleasure of meeting Mary Anderson at the Mill Creek Festival, and I was truly impressed by her presence! She was poised and articulate, answering my questions thoughtfully while sharing her vision for serving Snohomish County as a judge.

Her genuine passion for bringing the community into her courtroom stood out to me. Mary emphasized the importance of understanding what is working and what is not, valuing community input above all else. I was particularly inspired to learn that she will not seek endorsements from political organizations, demonstrating her commitment to independence and impartiality.

Hearing her vision for an inclusive and fair judiciary made it clear that she is the best choice for this position. Mary embodies honesty, trust and compassion, qualities we desperately need in our judicial system.

I urge you to join me in voting for Mary — together, we can support a candidate who truly stands for our community and values every voice. Let’s make a difference!

Marianne Jones

Mill Creek, Wa