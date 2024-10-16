Letter to the editor: Mary Anderson committed to justice, equality

Editor:

Mary Anderson exemplifies a commitment to justice and equality through her extensive pro bono work and service as a Judge Pro Tempore in Snohomish County. With years of experience as a trial attorney, she ensures the legal system is accessible to underserved communities.

Her pro bono efforts with Snohomish County Legal Services and ongoing representation in family law underscore her belief that justice should be a right for everyone, not a privilege. Mary empowers those who often feel voiceless in the judicial process by providing critical legal assistance in custody disputes and unlawful detainer hearings.

Mary’s judicial philosophy emphasizes empathy and accessibility, creating a supportive courtroom environment where everyone feels seen and heard. Her impressive legal background – marked by successful arguments in the Washington Supreme Court and a class-action lawsuit to protect constitutional rights — demonstrates her expertise and commitment to systemic change.

Now, we have a unique opportunity to support a true champion of justice who serves the people rather than the political landscape, exemplified by her decision not to seek endorsements. Mary’s unwavering dedication to fostering a legal system that promotes fairness, integrity, and transparency is exactly what we need,

As we prepare to cast our votes, let’s choose a candidate who embodies these values. Stand with Mary Anderson and commit to building a brighter, more just future for everyone. Vote for Mary, and let your voice be heard!

Sincerely,

Davianne Heimann

Marysville