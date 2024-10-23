Letter to the editor: Remembering Tony Ventrella, who always loved Edmonds

Editor:

Tony Ventrella and I just finished putting the finishing touches on his first children’s book and it was ready to go to press with our local publisher, EDK Books and Distribution, LLC. Now, sadly, after his untimely death (Editor’s note: Read Seattle Times story here), I will make a couple of changes in his About the Author page, while fighting back tears at the loss of a great friend of over 40 years. When I met Tony, he was an Edmonds resident and he helped put — and keep — Rosalynn Sumners in the public eye, following her figure-skating career from the beginning.

Much will be written about Tony in the coming days and his impact on so many people throughout his professional life and through his community involvement and spirit of giving — always with a smile. I just want the people of Edmonds to know he always loved Edmonds and we should return that love to his family with grateful hearts and sincere condolences.

Barbara Kindness

Edmonds