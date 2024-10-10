Letter to the editor: Scientific clarity on water fluoridation

Editor:

Hello fellow Edmonds city residents. My name is Dr. Jason Penaluna, I am a 20-year practicing functional neurologist in Shoreline, but my wife, two children and I are firmly planted, proud and loyal residents of Edmonds.

I have some exciting news that I feel would serve our fair city and provide the city council with some much-needed guidance about public safety. It will also provide scientific clarity for the council’s obligation to make educated, informed and reasonable choices on behalf of its residents.

The exciting news pertains to the recent federal court ruling in California to stop the practice of drinking water fluoridation. The court ruled that the practice of water fluoridation poses an unnecessary risk to people’s health, especially the brain development of children.

Water fluoridation was also found to provide no benefit to oral health yet was found to be neurotoxic when introduced systemically to the body. The most compelling aspect of the court proceedings was the presentation of a Harvard University study from several years ago that confirmed that IQ scores were significantly lower in children who consumed fluoridated water.

According to the FDA, fluoride is also considered a drug. Therefore, since the 1950s, when fluoride was introduced to drinking water, people have been ingesting a drug without informed consent.

I hope this information serves our community well and results in a plan by the city council to stop water fluoridation and a change in the city’s approach to water delivery.

Sincerely,

Jason Penaluna, DC DACNB FABNN CCSP

Edmonds