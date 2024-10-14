Letter to the editor: Superior court judges supporting Whitney Rivera

Editor:

We are 15 of your Snohomish County Superior Court Judges. Every day, we make tough decisions in a great variety of cases from serious criminal charges such as murder and child abuse to civil cases with millions of dollars at stake. We also preside over child custody disputes, other difficult family matters, and our juvenile justice system. Snohomish County residents deserve to have judges who are experienced and respected in the courtroom, well versed in the rules of evidence, the law, court rules and procedures, and conscientious in their approach to each case. We need judges who have earned the respect of the attorneys who work in our court, law enforcement, our elected officials, community leaders and others who call Snohomish County home.

Earlier this year, our most senior judge retired, and we were very fortunate that the governor replaced her with Judge Whitney Rivera, who was not only a highly experienced judge, but someone who has earned broad respect in the community. Judge Rivera hit the ground running when she joined our bench, and we look forward to having her as a respected and hard-working Snohomish County Superior Court Judge for many years to come.

While Washington law requires that judicial vacancies be filled by the governor, the voters also have an opportunity to be heard. In November, Judge Rivera’s name will appear on your ballot, and we urge you to cast your vote to retain Judge Whitney Rivera. She is the kind of judge Snohomish County deserves.