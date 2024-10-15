Letter to the editor: Support Edmonds Center for Arts at Oct. 18 concert featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry

Editor:

As a member of the Edmonds Center for the Arts Board, I would like to personally invite everyone to attend our Gala Event and Benefit Concert this Friday, Oct. 18 at the ECA in downtown Edmonds. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, which accounts for approximately 40% of our 2025 budget. You do not want to miss Edmonds’ biggest event of the year. If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, please go to the link at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The benefit features the one and only Renée Elise Goldsberry, dazzling star of stage and screen, who will light up the ECA stage for a night of unforgettable entertainment right in the heart of downtown Edmonds!

This event matters, friends! Your ticket purchase at any level is a gift to support ECA’s unique arts and education programming. As one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, our 2024 Spotlight Gala is an opportunity to make a difference in your community — and have a blast while doing it!

Also check out the Online Auction Offerings. ECA’s online auction is a great way to be part of the action, and every bid helps us continue presenting world-class performances and programs here in Edmonds.

Thank you in advance for supporting Edmonds Center for the Arts, our premier Northwest performing arts theater right in our own backyard.

Kim Bayer-Augustavo

Edmonds Center for the Arts Board