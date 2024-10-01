Letter to the editor: This retired judge supports Whitney Rivera

Editor:

I urge voters to cast their ballots for the most qualified candidate for Superior Court Position 12, incumbent Judge Whitney Rivera. As a retired judge who spent thirty years in Superior Court, I know achieving justice requires experienced and skilled judges like Judge Rivera.

I’ve watched Whitney Rivera model a standard of excellence in our courts for almost twenty years, initially as an esteemed trial attorney and public defender and later as an outstanding judge. Every step of her career, Judge Rivera has worked to make the system better and dedicated herself to making sure the courts get it right.

Judge Rivera is the only candidate who is a full-time sitting judge, only candidate with judicial experience in Superior Court, and only candidate with substantial jury trial experience. A proven jurist, she exemplifies the qualities we want in a judge. She is fair and impartial, knows the law, and treats everyone with respect.

Judge Rivera quickly swept up every major endorsement for this race because she is the candidate who has earned the trust of our community through years of distinguished public service. Her broad support includes endorsements from firefighters, labor unions, elected officials, law enforcement, and more than one hundred judges, including every sitting judge in Snohomish County. She has the highest judicial rating of “Exceptionally Well Qualified” from five independent bar associations.

The clear best choice is Superior Court Judge Whitney Rivera.

Anita Farris

Retired Judge