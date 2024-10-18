Letter to the editor: Time for Edmonds’ community engagement and oversight on city budget

Editor:

Imagine, you’re on the Titanic having a good time when you feel a big bump, a loud noise and see the ship is scraping a big iceberg. The captain announces there was a minor accident — everything is OK but adjustments must be made.



The captain plans to get help from a nearby ship that will charge almost twice what the passengers already paid White Star for the trip if they want to be saved. If they do not pay, they will be left to sink with the Titanic. White Star will keep the money already paid by the passengers, without delivering them to the destination in addition to putting them in jeopardy.

This is the current scenario our mayor and city council (only one refused) want to force upon the taxpayers when pushing the fire and EMS services to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The city is in dire financial troubles, contributed by past and present mayors and councils. The current one cannot (or will not) figure out a way out of the mess and plans to keep the taxes already paid by taxpayers and allocated for those services to cover the holes.

Meanwhile, taxpayers will pay more, many will sink in dangerous debt and will likely lose their homes and/or go bankrupt in the process.

Time is overdue for the community to put a very close eye on this administration, and tell the captain/mayor to change course.

Mario Rossi

Edmonds