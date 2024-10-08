Letter to the editor: Why you should vote no on all four state initiatives

Editor:

How do we sort out fact from all the fiction in the Voter’s Pamphlet?

Looking at sponsors can tell us a lot; that’s the part I pay most attention to. Notice that all four state initiatives are primarily sponsored by hedge fund millionaire Brian Heywood. Do we really believe that he is spending millions to promote these initiatives because he is worried about us? Or would the initiatives benefit him?

Let’s start with I-2117. Who benefits from repealing a carbon tax on big polluters? It would not guarantee lower gas prices. Instead it would protect profits for big polluters like those the Initiative sponsor invests in. Sponsors for No on 2117 include over 500 social and environmental justice groups, Tribes, labor organizations, medical professionals and firefighters. What’s in it for them with a No vote? Healthier lives for all.

And then there is Initiative 2109, the most obvious example of a millionaire protecting his own wealth. It protects the wealthiest people from paying capital gains taxes. Protecting his profits comes at what cost to the rest of us? It would mean major cuts to our schools from pre-K through college.

What about the other two bad initiatives, 2066 and 2124? Taking away incentives for clean energy with 2066 only benefits the dirty energy providers. If Initiative 2124 passes, we would all pay the price when we face the need for long-term care.

Vote NO on all four.

Marjie Fields

Edmonds