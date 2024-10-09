Major highway closures, lane reductions around Puget Sound Oct. 11-14

Another busy weekend of roadwork is planned for Friday, Oct. 11, through Monday, Oct. 14, in the Puget Sound region.

Travelers on Interstate 5 in Seattle and between Federal Way and Tacoma, State Route 99 in Seattle, SR 520 across Lake Washington, US 2 in Snohomish, and I-405 in Bothell should prepare to encounter delays depending on both the day and the hours they plan to travel.

While some highways will be closed around the clock during all or a portion of the weekend, most roadwork will occur during nightly closures or lane reductions to help ease the pressure for travelers planning trips during daytime hours.

I-5 overnight closure

Both directions of I-5 between SR 18 in Federal Way and 54th Avenue East in Fife will close nightly Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, to set bridge girders for the SR 167 Completion Project. Northbound lanes will close by 10:30 p.m. and southbound lanes by 11 p.m. Lanes will begin reopening at 7 a.m. Saturday, with all lanes open by 11 a.m. On Sunday, lanes will begin to reopen at 8 a.m., with all lanes open by noon.

Travelers headed to the Fife area should use the signed SR 99 detour route. People with destinations other than Fife should consider using regional routes such as SR 18, SR 161, SR 167 and SR 512.

I-5 southbound overnight lane reductions

Southbound I-5 in Seattle from mid-Boeing Field to Interurban will have three of its five lanes closed for restriping as part of WSDOT’s ongoing effort to preserve and maintain the aging interstate. Lanes will close at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, until 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. On Sunday, lanes will begin closing at 9 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Multiple ramps will also be closed. This work may be canceled and rescheduled in the event of rain.

SR 99 closure

The SR 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, as crews conduct the tunnel’s first federally mandated six-year inspection. SR 99 will be closed southbound at Harrison Street and northbound at the Alaskan Way off-ramp.

SR 520 closure

SR 520 will close from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill on the Eastside, including all associated on- and off-ramps. The SR 520 Trail will also close to bicyclists and pedestrians. As part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, crews will be testing the light and fire suppression system under the Montlake lid over SR 520.

US 2 closure

Both directions of US 2 will close between SR 9 and 88th Street Southeast in Snohomish from 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Drivers will follow signed detours via SR 9 and Second Street. During the closure, WSDOT maintenance crews will perform survey work, sweep the highway, and clean roadway and bridge drains in preparation for the rainy and colder months ahead.

I-405 southbound overnight lane reductions

Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 between SR 522 and Northeast 160th Street near Bothell will close 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, while crews shift traffic for the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. Multiple ramps will also be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. This work requires dry weather and could be rescheduled.

Ballard Bridge in Seattle

Travelers in Seattle should also note there is a planned closure of the city’s 107-year-old Ballard Bridge from Friday night, Oct. 11, through Monday morning, Oct. 14, for maintenance and preservation work. More information is available on the city’s website.

Know before you go

Although multiple closures pose a challenge for travelers, they are necessary to complete critical maintenance and preservation work and keep highway projects on schedule.

People are advised to plan their trips ahead of time and use WSDOT’s multiple resources including the real-time travel map and the mobile app or by checking real-time travel data.