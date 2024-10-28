Mountlake Terrace High School orchestra to perform on Tuesday, Oct. 29

The community is welcome to an evening of free music featuring the musicians from Mountlake Terrace High School orchestra and chamber orchestra, who will be performing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater.
Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.