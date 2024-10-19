MTHS Jazz Quintet performing at Baguus Little Asia Oct. 19

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The musicians will perform a mix of standards and contemporary jazz from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stop in to enjoy the music and food.

Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more on the MTHS Music Facebook or Instagram pages.