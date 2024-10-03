North Sound Church to present ‘Tunes and Treats’ with jazz and dessert Oct. 13 Posted: October 2, 2024 3 North Sound Church is hosting “Tunes and Treats,” a free evening of jazz music and dessert, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The church is located at 201 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds.
