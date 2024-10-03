Now on video: Washington Secretary of State debate at Edmonds College

If you missed Tuesday night’s Washington Secretary of State debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washington and Snohomish County, you can watch it via TVW.
The candidates for secretary of state are Steve Hobbs and Dale Whitaker. The debates were moderated by Teresa Wippel of the My Neighborhood News Network.
