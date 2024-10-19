Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures scheduled Oct. 21-25 for Sound Transit work

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work along Interstate 5 Oct. 21-25 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:
– Northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound State Route 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday morning, Oct. 25. The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 also will close at the same time.
– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday morning, Oct. 25.
